PEEPEEKISIS CREE NATION -- A Peepeekisis boy will have a much easier time travelling around his community, after the donation of an accessible van.

16-year old Courage Bird has cri-du-chat or 5p minus syndrome, a chromosomal condition that effects his physical and intellectual abilities.

Transportation for Courage had been difficult, especially at school.

“Up until now, I have always had to transport him to school because of the lifting involved,” said Christopher Bird, Courage’s father.

“The bus drivers didn’t want to take on the responsibility of having to lift him in and out of the school bus.”

“Everyone is always cheery to see [Courage] and he makes everyone’s day when he’s here,” said Principal of Pesakastw School David Still. “It’s not that he misses out on a lot of things, but sometimes it is harder to get him to the different events and participate with everybody else.”

In April 2019, Courage’s grandmother Lianne, submitted an application to an organization called Jordan’s Principle which helps First Nation children with disabilities gain access to the services they need when they need it.

Jordan’s Principle started when a five-year-old boy died in a Manitoba hospital after the federal government disputed over who would pay for his in-home care. Jordan River Anderson never spent a day of his life outside of the hospital. The hope is that a similar situation never happens again.

Lianne continued to pursue a wheelchair accessible van for the school where she also teaches high need children. Her wish was granted on March 8.

“I basically jumped around the cabin a little bit, starting yelling and screaming,” said Lianne. “At that point everyone came to find out what was going on. So I told them we just got approved and from there it spread like wildfire. I phoned the school, the band office. We phoned everybody that could be told that we are finally getting our van.”

The van arrived for Courage at the school on June 24.

“He’s going to go on more school trips, go to pow-wows this summer. It’s going to open up so much more options for him to travel,” said Christopher.

“It gives them access to whatever the other kids are doing,” said Prairie Heart Mobility sales rep Darin Ashby, who helped Pesakastw School purchase and outfit the van. “A lot of times that would be a barrier for some of those kids. That child was transported, sometimes in an unsafe manner, just to get them there or they wouldn’t even be able to go.”

“What we’re really excited about with this van is that he is now going to be able to participate a lot easier and with everybody else,” said Still.

Pesakastw School has 15 high needs students that will now have increased access to events. The hope is the community will also be able to use the new van so members such as elders can also have the accessibility they need to events on and off the reserve.