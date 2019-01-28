Harreson Teriann is a coach and trainer at Orange Theory Fitness in Regina. This month, he’s mixing his love for physical health with the importance of mental health.

Teriann has faced mental health struggles for years. In 2013, his depression almost ended his life.

“I did take a firearm, and I loaded it,” Teriann said. “I couldn’t see any other way out, except thinking that using that on myself would be a good idea at the time.”

What stopped him, was his love for his father.

“I thought about my dad,” he said. “The thought of him walking in and seeing something like that, is something that I never wanted him to experience. So the love I had for my dad saved me that night.”

Now, he’s encouraging members of his gym to share their stories and thoughts regarding mental health for Bell Let’s Talk Day. Messages are displayed at the front door.

“It’s important to be vulnerable, and to let other people know that they’re not alone,” said Teriann.

Dr. Kristi Wright, a clinical child psychologist and associate professor at the University of Regina, said physical activity affects mental health in a positive way. She said there’s ongoing research that examines how being physical can improve mental health symptoms. Being active also offers an alternative for people who aren’t comfortable talking about it.

“There’s some people who are not as open to some of the talk therapies that are evidence-based for mental health symptoms, but physical activity is something that everyone can get into,” said Wright.

That’s why she’s on board with Teriann’s mental health initiative at Orange Theory Fitness. She said everyone is affected by mental health, and the initiative display people’s thoughts and messages is a reminder of that.

“Twenty per cent of us might have mental health conditions, but 80 per cent – the rest of us – are going to be affected in some way,” Wright said.