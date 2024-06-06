'It's incredibly alarming': Provincial NDP pushes for investigation into allegations by Legislative Speaker

The provincial NDP is pushing for an investigation into allegations that Legislative Speaker Randy Weekes brought up at the end of Spring Session on May 16.

Those allegations included bullying, harassment, and that Minister of Export and Trade Development Jeremy Harrison brought a gun into the legislative building.

On Thursday, Deputy Leader of the Saskatchewan NDP Vicki Mowat responded to a letter from Weekes on the potential investigation. She called for the House Services Committee to meet to appoint an independent investigator and hear testimony from four witnesses.

She said the public deserves answers, adding Minister Jeremy Harrison has been caught lying.

"It's incredibly alarming. I think the people of this province have a responsibility, the government of this province has a responsibility to the people of this province to be honest and forthright with information. The allegations themselves are concerning but how they were dealt with by the government is also incredibly concerning," she said.

The NDP first sent a letter to Weekes on May 28 to ask him to request an independent investigator. Mowat said it’s up to the speaker to decide if a meeting with the House Service Committee should be called.

The Sask. Party responded to the NDP’s call to appoint an investigator.

The government said the legislative assembly has an anti-harassment policy which is part of the members’ code of conduct.

“The policy spells out a clear process for reporting and resolving allegations of harassment. It includes an investigation process and a provision to engage an independent outside investigator if necessary. This is the process that should be followed should the Speaker, or any Member of the Legislative Assembly, wish to make a harassment complaint,” the Sask. Party said in a statement to CTV News.

They said because of this process, they will not be supporting the oppositions’ motion.