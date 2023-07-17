'It's indescribable': Regina bowler wins two national championships
Regina's own Josie Brooks is fresh off her gold medal performance in Newfoundland at the Canadian Masters National Championships as the Singles Ladies representative from Saskatchewan.
The win marked her second national championship of the year as she also won with her mixed team back in May at the National Five Pin Bowling Championships.
Although both wins were exciting for the 24 year old professional bowler, it meant a lot to bring home a gold medal for her solo performance.
“It was an experience process that I don’t think I’ll ever top with it being my first single gold as an adult, at such a young age, it’s indescribable even now,” she said.
“In St. John’s it was all up to me. You play a 21 game round robin and then there was a stepladder event this year. There was actually a four-way tie for the last spot. So I played against three other fantastic ladies and I had to win the tiebreaker to get in [to the final].”
“I struggled during [the tiebreaker], I was very nervous that it wasn’t going to click. As soon as I hear the first ball, something clicked in my head, I knew had to get it done right now or it wasn’t going to happen,” she added.
She then earned her spot in the final which consisted of a best of three games.
Brooks won the first, lost the second, forcing a third where she ultimately came out on top.
“The thing I remember very clearly is running off the lane and hugging my coach and then I had to throw the last frame so I did that, then ran back to my coach. The next thing I knew a bunch of people were coming at me, hugging me, and congratulating me,” she laughed.
Brooks is only the fourth woman from Saskatchewan to ever win the Masters Single Ladies Gold Medal and first from Regina.
Her bowling career began when her dad, an avid bowler, introduced her to the sport at a young age.
She found herself hanging around the bowling alley often as their family knew the owner, Shelley Baer, of ‘Glencairn Bolodrome’ the local bowling Club in Regina.
Brooks began competing in the sport in 2010 as a young teen.
“It’s not easy. It takes a lot of practice. This is my 20th season and I just won the gold. So a lot of hard work, determination, I started young and had years of practice and amazing coaches. All of the support in the world and I think that’s all you really need to be successful,” she said.
“She’s got the desire,” Baer told CTV News. “She’s always been very dedicated, the most dedicated person I’ve ever known in the sport.”
Baer is ecstatic for Brooks’ recent accomplishments, especially having two national championships under her belt in the same year.
“No one else deserves it better than her. I’m just really proud, I’ve been here a lot of years with her and she’s just an inspiration to all of these children,” she explained.
“Her mom texted me all the way through [the final]. I believed she was going to win just because she had come so far. She struggled off the bat but she was determined.”
Despite her recent solo success, Brooks, was excited to share about her team’s gold medal in Edmonton back in May as well.
“We had a very strong team, our chemistry was amazing, which is a huge thing in the sport,” she exclaimed.
“It was a tough field but you know we persevered, we had gone through a lot of adversity that week and we managed to pull it off which was such an amazing feeling.”
She also takes pride in being from the small province of Saskatchewan and earning gold not once but twice this year on the national stage.
“I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to represent this province as many times as I have,” she said.
“The proprietors here and the centres are so encouraging and so supportive. I’ve bowled here my whole life and everyone here is just amazing and I’m so happy to be doing it again and again.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
B.C. family suspects wildfire smoke contributed to 9-year-old’s fatal asthma attack
B.C. parents James and Amber Vigh suspect wildfire smoke contributed to the severe asthma attack that claimed the life of their nine-year-old son Carter.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
'We're not there yet': LeBlanc on status of foreign interference public inquiry
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government is 'not there yet' when it comes to launching some form of public inquiry into foreign interference, 'constructive and collaborative' conversations are continuing — with more scheduled in the days ahead.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman rejected 3 times for medical assistance in dying
A Saskatoon woman who says she’s been living with chronic pain for years says her requests for a medically assisted death have been turned down three times.
-
Staff at SaskTel Centre say facility nearing end of life
When SaskTel Centre opened as Saskatchewan Place in 1988, the new concrete arena north of Saskatoon was a jewel on the prairies.
-
Prince Albert police seize close to a kilogram of meth
A 27-year-old woman faces trafficking and weapons charges after police raided a home in Prince Albert on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'It can be done safely': Experts say method for landfill search has been successful in the past
A panel of forensic experts brought together by Manitoba's Indigenous leaders say a search of a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two Indigenous women can be done safely.
-
Good Samaritan buys $1,200 bike for man who was robbed in Winnipeg
A man cycling across Canada to promote mental health awareness says he is overwhelmed by the support he’s received after he had his bike and money stolen during a stop in Winnipeg, Man.
-
Why Winnipeg's pesky mosquitoes are not causing a buzz this year
They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but that's not the case when it comes to bloodsucking mosquitoes.
Calgary
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beating
A cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
-
Chestermere city staffer testifies in her own defence at assault trial
The criminal trial for Kim Wallace, director of corporate services with the City of Chestermere, got underway in Strathmore on Monday, with the accused testifying in her own defence.
-
103-year-old who still loves the links tees off in Calgary and Areas Seniors Golf Tournament
Calgary golfer Harry Eisenhauer is getting closer to that elusive duffer dream of "golfing your age."
Edmonton
-
'It’s scary': Retired EPS officer shocked by shooting spree, mayor asks governments for help
A man and woman accused of driving around and shooting at people in Edmonton over the weekend – a crime one retired officer believes is unprecedented in his 25 years on city streets – were publicly named Monday by police.
-
City councillor want province to legalize private e-scooter use by end of 2023
Andrew Knack said he would like to see the province change legislation by the end of the year to allow people to legally operate their own e-scooters.
-
Opposition says Alberta dragging feet on CPP pension reform to manipulate outcome
As Alberta enters the fourth year of debate over whether to ditch the Canada Pension Plan, the Opposition NDP says Premier Danielle Smith's government is dragging its feet in order to sway the outcome.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king apologizes to investors in video while appearing badly beaten from kidnapping
Video has emerged of self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski apologizing to investors while he was badly injured from a kidnapping last December.
-
Some Toronto grocery stores have cut beer and wine sales. This is why
A handful of grocers in Toronto have stopped selling alcohol due to rising levels of theft and razor-thin margins.
-
Public vigil begins for mother of two killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A public vigil has begun for the woman killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
Ottawa
-
All LRT service suspended due to bearing issue
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed because of a bearing issue that was discovered during a routine inspection.
-
A look inside the city’s landfill that is running out of space
The Trail Road Waste Facility is the city’s only municipally run landfill, but space there is filling up and it could reach its capacity is a little over a decade.
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire crews again asking people to stop flying drones in fire zones
Multiple times so far this summer, the BC Wildfire Service has issued public pleas asking people to stop flying drones near active wildfires
-
'Never forget that sound': Woman recalls horrifying B.C. cougar attack that left dog dead
A woman who heard the horrifying sounds of a cougar’s deadly attack on a dog at Cultus Lake Provincial Park last week is sharing her family’s story.
-
Fast-growing wildfire closes airport in Cranbrook, B.C.
A fast-growing wildfire near Cranbrook B.C., triggered a tactical evacuation in a First Nations community and forced the closure of the local airport Monday.
Montreal
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Why a French-speaking woman was denied a rape kit at a Montreal hospital
The process to get a rape kit in Montreal is being questioned after a sexual assault victim was brought to three different hospitals before receiving the service. The 2020 incident has also triggered an investigation by Quebec's language watchdog, the OQLF, as the victim was initially redirected because she speaks French.
-
Five Quebec Cree communities face evacuations over wildfires
Five Cree communities are currently at various stages of evacuations as the forest fires continue across northern Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
'We're all kind of shocked': Massive fish die-off on the Cowichan River has many concerned
There is a mystery unfolding on the Cowichan River, discovered by two snorkelers last week near Skutz Falls.
-
Mountie struck, police vehicles damaged by motorcyclist near Duncan
Mounties with British Columbia's highway patrol unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an officer was struck by a motorcycle near Duncan, causing minor injuries.
-
Highway 4 reopens after overnight closure due to wind danger
Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet reopened Monday morning after high winds forced it to close Sunday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.
-
Ex-officer's account of being ordered to 'close' rape file challenged in N.S. hearing
A former RCMP officer who testified last week that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault in Halifax is having his account questioned today during cross-examination.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police involved in manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ offender
The North Bay Police Service is searching for Marc Gauthier, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen fleeing the area of Fisher Street in the direction of North Bay’s downtown core.
-
Pavement recycling program put on pause in Sudbury
A pilot project using a new technique to replace asphalt in Sudbury on three area roadways is at a standstill.
-
Accused charged with threatening northern Ont. neighbour, arrested again 10 min after being released
A recent fight between tenants in an apartment building in northern Ontario stretched over two days and led to multiple arrests for the accused in the case.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo fields questions from staff and students in wake of attack
Nearly three weeks after an attack at the University of Waterloo sent three people to hospital, questions remain about the university’s response.
-
'Heard these 2 loud explosions': Witnesses describe dramatic takedown after 6 people arrested following Waterloo region robberies
Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after two Waterloo Region businesses were robbed Monday morning, including a pharmacy in Ayr and financial institution in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener man facing several charges after hourslong standoff in multi-unit building
Waterloo regional police say a 39-year-old man has been arrested after barricading himelf in a multi-unit residential building for several hours in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.