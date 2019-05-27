Although bread has been a bird feeding go-to for years, the extra carbs could have some dangerous consequences for the geese in Wascana Park.

According to Wascana Centre Ecologist Sarah Romuld, feeding birds bread is like candy for them. The centre has a campaign underway called ‘Bread is Bad For Me,’ which is aimed at teaching people to move away from the habit of feeding birds bread.

“For the longest time bread was recommended to feed to birds, you brought bread to the park, you fed the birds and it was a great pass time,” said Romuld. “Bread is actually very calorie rich, so it's kind of like giving them sugar.”

The campaign has helped educate some people in the Queen City. Tessa Macleod was out in the park on Monday, but she found some healthier alternatives to feed the geese.

“When I was little we used to feed them bread, so that was something new that we found out,” said Mcleod. “We have frozen corn, frozen peas and bird seed.”

The springtime can be a great opportunity to see some baby geese in the park, but the bread can actually cause even more harm to growing goslings.

“If you're feeding developing birds bread, it causes them to grow more quickly, so their wings can't support their weight,” said Romuld.

Added weight means that baby birds could have a harder time getting away from predators. Romuld added that the amount of goose poop around the lake is at a normal amount for this time of year, but if more people decide to feed them, residents could see an increase.

“If they're eating more, there’s going to be more excrement,” said Romuld.

According to the Wascana Centre there are more than enough natural resources in the park to keep the geese fed. But if you do want to feed them, stick to grains and greens like barley and spinach which is similar to what they eat in the wild.

With files from CTV’s Stefanie Davis