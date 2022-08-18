'It’s life changing': Farm safety top of mind during harvest

Agriculture is one of Saskatchewan’s largest and most dangerous industries.

One Saskatchewan farmer saw the hazards of the industry in 2003, when he lost part of his arm to a piece of farm machinery.

Bruce Osiowy was working alone on his farm near Abernethy, when his hand was caught in a rock picker.

After 66 hours of being trapped, he cut off his fingers to free himself.

"This kind of stuff happens so fast and its life changing,” said Bruce Osiowy.

Osiowy said the accident changed the way farms operate, saying they had to start contacting workers on a regular basis.

Communication is one of the best ways to stay safe during harvest, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

"A lot of farms now have hired help, and making sure they have a good communication strategy with all of their employees, on farm safety, and best practices around that," Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit said.

The Yorkton Fire Department has made farm safety a focus after receiving multiple calls for help.

“We have been exposed to multiple grain bin rescues. Most of those recues, unfortunately, have been recoveries, which is a high instance in this world,” Yorkton Fire Chief Trevor Morrissey said.

The crew has spent the past week learning how to save someone who may be entrapped.

"If you find yourself in this situation, try bring your knees to your chest, and cuff your hands over your mouth, this will give you space to breathe,” Yorkton Fire crew member Casey Pfeifer said.

While the fire crew practiced rescue strategy, they also wanted to inform farmers of potential hazards.

“Our goal is to educate,” Morrissey said.

Raising awareness for farm safety has also been a mission for Bruce Osiowy.

"Be as safe as you can, and be as conscience as you can,” he said.