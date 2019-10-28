REGINA -- The past weekend’s blast of wintry weather has the phones "ringing off the hooks" at Quality Tire Service.

“Everybody’s calling and trying to get their (winter) tires done right now, so it’s mad chaos,” said Mark Gamracy, branch manager at Quality Tire Service.

Ideally, Gamracy said drivers should switch over to winter tires once temperatures dip below seven degree Celsius.

“The performance starts to actually dwindle on an all-season tire,” Gamracy said. “They actually say at about -15, the average all-season tire actually loses 50 per cent of its performance. So, a winter tire really helps you out.”

Studded tires are also an option for maximum traction.

“The winter tires these days, the ones without the studs, actually have the technology in them and the rubber compound to actually give you the traction as well,” Gamracy said.

SGI also recommends drivers use winter tires, if financially possible. SGI media relations manager, Tyler McMurchy, said motorists should drive for the conditions, no matter what tires they have.

“Not everybody else will have winter tires, so you'll need to take care around those intersections,” said Tyler McMurchy, manager of media relations for SGI. “Look for bare pavement or sand or grit, or anything that might provide additional traction. Snow is better than ice.”

Between midnight and 5 p.m. Monday, the Regina Police Service responded to eight vehicle collisions, one involving minor injuries.