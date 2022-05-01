'It's one of the best goals I've scored': Bruins take game five in SJHL final
The Estevan Bruins defeated the Flin Flon Bombers in overtime Saturday night to take a three-two series lead in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) final.
Flin Flon opened the scoring early and took a two point lead after the first period with goals from Jaeden Mercier and Zak Smith.
However Estevan would fire back early in the second to cut the lead in half.
“It was a big goal, it kind of jumpstarted our comeback,” said forward, Eric Pearce. “We told ourselves at the intermission this is do or die and so we came out strong in the second.”
The Bruins would trail the rest of game until defenceman Nolan Jones would find the back of the net with under six seconds to go in the game.
“We were pretty pumped up. The leaders on the team said we have to keep an even keel. It was a big moment in the game but anyone could still win at this point,” said Pearce. “So I think we kind of calmed the team down and came out ready to go.”
In overtime Bombers goaltender Cal Schell was still solid between the pipes and made it hard for the Bruins to find any space. He stopped 48 of 51 shots on the night and earned the game’s first star.
But ultimately Bruins point leader, Olivier Pouliot would be the game’s hero with his goal just over eight minutes into the first overtime.
“I was just trying to get to the net. I see the puck was coming and I just smash it, almost fell and turned and saw the puck in the back of the net,” said Pouliot. “It’s one of the best goals I’ve scored probably.”
The Bruins will now look to close out the series when they head to Flin Flon for game six on Tuesday.
No team has been able to win on the road this series. However, the Bruins aren’t worried about that statistic.
“We’ve played in small rinks before. They do a good job there (Flin Flon). They play very well,” said Head Coach and General Manager, Jason Tatarnic. “We’re going to have to do some things differently and start preparing and our focus is to go there and try and win that hockey game.”
Both teams are looking to end extensive championship droughts. The Estevan Bruins have not won since 1999 and the Bombers since 1993.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell.
Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
Saskatoon
-
More Sask. drivers losing their license for failing roadside drug tests: SGI
Saskatchewan Government Insurance says more drivers are facing license suspensions for failing roadside drug screening tests.
-
Viral level continues decline in Saskatoon's wastewater
Another decline has been reported by the research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19.
-
Saskatoon police: man in stable condition after shooting
A man is in stable condition after he was reportedly shot Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Jets' Cheveldayoff addresses coaching, Scheifele comments at season-ending news conference
Finding a new coach will be one of the priorities for the Winnipeg Jets during the off-season, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said in his season-ending address to media on Monday. The Jets finished the season with a win against Seattle on Sunday but missed the playoffs with a record of 39-32-11 and 89 points.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Transcona over the weekend.
-
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell.
Calgary
-
'It's very frustrating': Calgary schools dealing with staffing, substitute teacher shortages
Calgary's largest school board continues to deal with staffing shortages as schools struggle to find substitute teachers to fill absences.
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
-
'It's going to get crazy': Calgary businesses looking forward to Flames playoffs
With Calgary finishing the regular season atop the Pacific Division, business owners hope to see a deep push to recreate some of the magic the city felt back in 2004.
Edmonton
-
'It's gonna be rowdy': Oilers players, fans pumped for first real playoff party since 2017
Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl has experienced it before, and he's happy to see a full-on playoff party again in Edmonton.
-
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings
Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a “game-time decision” when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday.
-
Oilers 50/50 surpasses $1.5M ahead of first playoff game
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's first 50/50 for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is packed with early-bird prizes and a growing jackpot.
Toronto
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Hate-motivated crimes up 22 per cent annually in Toronto, police say
Toronto police say there has been a 22 per cent increase in hate crimes in the city.
-
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Bob Chiarelli files nomination papers as Ottawa municipal election campaign begins
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.
-
Ontario Liberals promise 'buck-a-ride' transit fares until 2024
The Ontario Liberals say they will slash transit fares to $1 per ride across the province until 2024 if they are elected in June.
-
CFRA celebrating 75th anniversary with special programming
Newstalk 580 CFRA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with special programming on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Here's how data collected in B.C. will be used to combat systemic racism in the province
B.C. is taking a step to address systemic racism in the province by introducing new legislation and collecting data in a culturally safe way.
-
Vancouver mansion listed for $40M in 2020 now for sale for $6M less
A mansion described as a "contemporary masterpiece" is for sale in Vancouver, and while the price is significant, it's actually lower than the sellers asked for last time around.
-
Caught-on-camera pig farm case: Charges stayed against B.C. activist
Charges have been stayed against an animal rights activist tied to a case involving disturbing video that sparked a B.C. SPCA investigation at a hog farm in the province's Lower Mainland.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state for second day
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal until 3 p.m. Monday.
-
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 new deaths
Quebec reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday and three new deaths linked to the virus.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek men who may have witnessed arson at Victoria family's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with two men who were near a family's home before it went up in flames last month.
-
Victoria residents report feeling earthquake in Washington state
An earthquake that rumbled north of Seattle, Wash., on Sunday was felt by some Victoria-area residents.
-
Victoria Shipyards workers narrowly ratify new 4-year contract
Unionized workers at Victoria Shipyards have narrowly accepted a new four-year contract after last-minute negotiations with employer Seaspan.
Atlantic
-
Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth
Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
-
N.B. high school reopens after 'concerning' graffiti found last week
A New Brunswick high school that closed Friday due to a potential threat has reopened.
-
N.B. man faces 14 additional charges after allegedly pointing a gun at RCMP officer
A New Brunswick man is facing more than a dozen additional charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people, including a police officer, last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Bankruptcy bill: LU charged $8.6M in legal, other fees as part of insolvency
The firm overseeing the insolvency process at Laurentian University has submitted an $8.6 million bill for services rendered since the start of the process in February 2021.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Timmins suspect charged with assault following eviction from local hotel
A 31-year-old suspect is facing assault charges after an incident at an Algonquin Boulevard hotel in Timmins on April 29.
Kitchener
-
Guelph General Hospital getting $15M for new emergency department
The Ontario government is giving Guelph General Hospital more than $15 million to redevelop its emergency department.
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.