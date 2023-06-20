'It's our expertise': Canada's Farm Show puts innovation in agriculture on display

From producers to innovators to advocates, farm life has taken Regina by storm as the 45th annual Canada’s Farm Show gets underway at the REAL District.

This annual event features the latest in agricultural innovation and technology.

Some of the highlights this year include a mental health app for farmers, AI powered soil analysis and more.

The event officially kicked off with a breakfast hosted by Premier Scott Moe who expressed his pride in the annual Regina fixture.

“That’s ultimately at the end of the day what we are doing we provide agriculture products ingredients for over 150 countries,” Moe said as he addressed the event. “It’s a world class show, it’s an opportunity for Saskatchewan to put our wares on display for the rest of the world.”

Mayor Sandra Masters was also in attendance to share her thoughts.

“We are humble people, we tend not to know how important and how significant some of the stuff we do here is,” she said. “It does millions and millions of dollars in international trade but more importantly, it’s our expertise.”

Many companies have been showcased at the event for decades, while others are new to the experience.

15-year-old Carson Green is one of the latter. He created Everything Country Magazine two years ago, and now he’s a guest speaker at the conference.

“I do sometimes feel like the youngest person here and I’m definitely going to do my best to advocate for the agricultural community moving forward,” he said.

“I definitely wanna take it as far as I can, I’m very dedicated to what I do and I’m going to work as hard as I can on it.”

The event will be running until June 22nd and sees an annual turnout of over 20,000 visitors.