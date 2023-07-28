'It’s part of our DNA': Annual Aber Fair celebrates 116th show

Abernethy, Sask. -

Who’s got the best pie in town? What about the first prize canola seed?

Well, those questions and more are answered in the Village of Abernethy, year in and year out, on the fourth Friday in July — the annual Aber Fair.

The fair has run now for 116 shows, taking just one year off in that span during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year was another year of resurgence for the Abernethy Agricultural Society, with submissions in at levels not seen since 2019.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Board Chair Megan Bennett. “It’s just something to be so proud of, especially for such a small village.”

From friendly local competitions of artwork, poetry, baking, photography, quilting, and gardening — just to name a few — there’s something for everyone at the Fair, and something for everyone to win, as well.

It’s a date that locals continue the tradition of, regardless of where they may be in the world.

“People, they move far away, but they come home for fair day … it’s always marked on their calendar,” Bennett added.

For Megan Garratt, Abernethy Agricultural Society secretary, the fair is just that. She said she’s booked off the date for the last 20 years, and has never missed a fair.

“I start counting down around Christmas … I’m 33 years old and I’ve been here for 33 fairs,” she said.

“We can get another 116 [years] out.”

The horse competition is a huge driver when it comes to traffic for the annual fair, but for many visitors, it’s just getting through the doors, being at the fair, and visiting with those from all walks of life.

Catherine Barnsley has many roots within the fair, and is a long-time volunteer. She is a fourth generation fairgoer, with a fifth generation already too. Barnsley’s great grandfather had his fingerprints on the original fair near Lemberg in 1888, before a move to the Abernethy location in 1906.

She shared her opinion on why the fair keeps coming back, year in and year out.

“It touches people’s hearts. It may be memories of their childhood, it may be looking for a safe place for children to run around, it’s all the fun activities that are happen, many reasons that people come,” she said.

“It’s in us, it’s part of our DNA.”

Regardless of what it is, organizers have no plans whatsoever to slow down. With more and more people experiencing the show annually, it has led to more and more families circling the date on the calendar — the date to come back to the Aber Fair.