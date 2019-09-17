The Broadview Union Hospital closed the doors to its emergency department and acute care services on Aug. 30 for an undetermined length of time due to a lack of lab technicians.

“You need at least two full-time lab technicians to be able to provide 24 hour, seven day a week lab coverage,” Jacqui Kennett-Peppler, primary health care director of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said. “Currently we are unable to provide any lab staff consistently.”

Lab services are now offered for select hours during the week, but the hospital can’t open its emergency department without around-the-clock coverage. Physician appointments are still available in the town.

Initially, a press release said the department should only be closed for about two weeks. That deadline has been expanded indefinitely, which is causing concern for people who live in the area.

“It’s peace of mind,” Joan Appleby, a nearby resident, said. “We’re not getting any younger and so we think about all the various things that could happen.”

Broadview has more than 500 residents, who now have to travel to neighbouring communities if they need emergent care.

Mayor Carol Mills said the need to travel is taking a toll on the town’s aging population.

“If they have to go to another town to get their medical services that they need, it’s hard for them to get there. Plus it’s an extra expense for them to get there,” Mills said.

The Health Authority says its goal is to have the emergency department open again as quickly as possible, but can’t estimate when that day will be.

“Once the shortage has passed and we’re able to stabilize our lab services, we’ll have things fully functioning again,” Kennett-Peppler said.

The Health Authority is also searching for a new physician for the Broadview Union Hospital, as one of the three current doctors will be leaving in November.