'It's scary': Worries surrounding Sask. doctor shortage grow as B.C increases wages for physicians

Following an overhaul in the payment model for family doctors in British Columbia, many in Saskatchewan are fearful that the shortage of primary care providers in the province will grow as physicians leave for greener pastures.

On Monday, the province of British Columbia announced the overhaul in its payment model for physicians would include a raise to about $385,000/annually, up from about $250,000.

One Regina woman, who wished to remain anonymous to protect her job, is dealing with the long-term effects caused by COVID-19.

She is searching for a new family doctor for when her current physician moves out of province at the beginning of next year. She said she cannot find one.

“Since the start of the pandemic, I have lost three family doctors,” she said. “I am losing the third one in January.”

She is fearful the doctor shortage in the province will grow as a result of plans announced in B.C. to raise salaries for family doctors by over 50 per cent.

“It’s scary,” she said. “It puts more wait times in emergency rooms and a higher demand on the doctors that are here.”

In a letter to members obtained by CTV News, the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) said they are working with the Ministry of Health to help stabilize retention in the province’s health care system.

“The SMA’s request for short term financial supports for family physicians is completely aligned with the pillar of ‘retention’ cited in the government’s plan,” President Dr. John Gjevre said.

“The truth is, we cannot have a stable, accessible health care system until [we] stabilize and solidify the foundation of family medicine.”

Minister of Health Paul Merriman said the province will remain competitive in the healthcare workforce market and the intangibles the province adds is worth more than dollar and cents.

“It’s also the lifestyle, the work-family-life balance we can offer here,” he said. “We have a very good cost of living to be able to live in Saskatchewan versus the lower-mainland of B.C.”

“It’s a matter of listening to the doctors, finding those solutions and stepping up now,” NDP health critic Vicki Mowat told reporters. “Because the health care plan the government has put forward is severely lacking.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority and Ministry of Health is working in collaboration with the SMA through the Primary Care Compensation Working Group (PCCWG).

The group is tasked with tackling the major issues facing the health care system and to look for ways to reform primary health care.