The Stanley Cup made its way to the Queen City on Saturday with Saskatchewan born cup champions Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak.

The pair from southern Saskatchewan showed off the cup in front of the Legislative building as part of the St. Louis Blues offseason championship celebrations.

“It’s special,” said Schwartz. “This is where we grew up, this is where it all started for us. To bring it back to so many people that helped us get here, family and friends, and to be able to share here is a dream come true.”

Bozak and Schwartz make up two out of three of the players on the Blues that hail from Saskatchewan, and were excited to bring the cup back to the province in front of a big crowd on Saturday.

“It’s the one thing you dream about growing up, especially here as a kid playing hockey,” said Bozak. “Obviously it’s really special for us to win this thing and be able to bring it back here.”

Saturday marked the second stop in the province for the cup, after Braeden Schenn brought the it through his hometown of Saskatoon on Friday.

Premier Scott Moe was also at the Legislative Building to congratulate the Saskatchewan products.

Saskatchewan Stanley Cup Selfie. pic.twitter.com/80WFVUvQZ9 — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) July 6, 2019

The lineup for a picture with the cup and the champs stretched all the way down the block in front of the Legislative Building, with hundreds of people waiting patiently to get a glimpse of the storied trophy.

According to the NHL, the Cup will travel through eight provinces, seven states, five countries, and close to 40,000 kilometers this summer.

With files from CTV's Jackie Perez