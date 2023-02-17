'It’s very powerful': The Witness Blanket shares stories of residential schools at RCMP Heritage Centre

A new exhibit at the RCMP Heritage Museum tells the story of residential schools in Canada through a collection of everyday objects found at former school sites.

Artist Carey Newman created the original Witness Blanket, a large-scale artwork inspired by a woven blanket. The items “woven” into the piece are meant to carry the past into the present for everyone to bear witness.

“There was such demand for it that they decided to create replicas of the blanket and this is one of them,” said RCMP Heritage Centre CEO Tara Robinson.

The wooden blanket replica contains more than 800 objects reclaimed from residential schools across the country, including 70 items from Saskatchewan schools.

Objects include an infirmary door from St. Michael’s Residential School in Alert Bay, B.C. that tells the story of the abuse suffered inside the room. A small shoe was found at the site of the former Carcross Residential School in the Yukon, which serves as a reminder that the school system targeted the youngest and most vulnerable.

A hockey skate from Muscowequan Residential School in Lestock, Sask. is also included in the blanket.

“Each object tells an individual story, but when you put them all together, they tell an overall story of the legacy of the residential schools,” Robinson said.

The Witness Blanket was officially opened on Thursday as a new display at the RCMP Heritage Centre. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

David Crowe is one of the student advisors who assisted the museum’s board of directors with the project.

Most of Crowe’s family members attended residential school. He worked with Elders and the board to ensure the exhibit was done in a “respectful way.”

“I couldn’t imagine what I would do if I had to go through that. It’s just sad,” Crowe said about his family’s experiences.

“There’s a lot of sadness and anger, towards (residential schools), but at the end of the day all we can to do is grow as a society, learn from our mistakes and just become people again.”

Crowe said it was “very powerful” to walk through the exhibit. Although he feels “great sadness” learning about the events his family suffered through, he said he also feels inspired to “counteract the cycle of trauma.”

“In order to target the cycle of trauma, you first have to start with the youth and inspire the youth, then learn teachings from the elders, and I guess just grow,” he said.

Robinson said it is significant that the RCMP Heritage Centre is hosting the exhibit, considering the Mounties played a role in enforcing students’ attendance and government policies such as the Indian Act, which sought to suppress and assimilate Indigenous peoples.

“We really believe that the road to reconciliation is best done when we come together through compassion, through learning and through education,” she said. “We think that that will be achieved with this exhibit.”

All Indigenous visitors get into the exhibit free of charge.

Trauma informed support and resources are available for anyone visiting the exhibit.

The Witness Blanket is on display at the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina until March 15.