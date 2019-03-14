

CTV Yorkton





On average, 13 people are killed on Saskatchewan farms every year, a number Ed Keyowski wants to see lowered.

Keyowski suffered a head injury while changing a tire on his tractor in 2015.

“It takes one split second, and you have the time to think about it after that you shouldn’t have done that,” Keyowski said.

75 per cent of farming accidents involve machinery like grain trucks, tractors and combines.

“The hours get long, people get tired doing it and obviously just the nature of the work that farms do tends to be dangerous,” said Lyndon Hicks with Saskatchewan Agriculture.

“There’s still far too many accidents on the farm,” said Minister of Agriculture David Marit. “We really have to stress safety and make sure everybody is aware of their surroundings and the potential risk that comes with that.”

March 10 to 16 marks Agricultural Safety Week in Saskatchewan, and Keyowski says it’s an important reminder for farmers ahead of seeding season to keep safety as a top priority.

“I was always one for safety,” Keyowski said. “It’s always not going to be you, it’s going to be somebody else right?”

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton’s Alessandra Carneiro