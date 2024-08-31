'It takes sportsmanship and some discipline': Prairie boxers compete in amateur boxing exhibition

Amateur boxers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had their gloves up Saturday for the annual New Line Boxing Academy’s ‘Back Alley Boxing Exhibition.’

Around 14 boxers participated. There were no winners or losers, just an outdoor event for fans to enjoy.

“It’s very exciting because this is the first time we’re doing an outdoor event and it’s been a while since we’ve done an outdoor event in Saskatchewan,” said Moses Moses, the promoter of the event.

It was more than fighting; Moses said the event was a great way to build sportsmanship among the athletes.

“Boxing is an odd sport. You know, it's like you're fighting. You look like you're fighting each other. But really, what you're doing is you're working with each other. So, it takes sportsmanship and some discipline to understand that this is not a fight. It's just a showcase in your skill. So those guys that don't hate each other, they actually respect each other.”

Moses said they plan to bring the event back next year, bigger and better.