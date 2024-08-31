REGINA
Regina

    • 'It takes sportsmanship and some discipline': Prairie boxers compete in amateur boxing exhibition

    Share

    Amateur boxers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had their gloves up Saturday for the annual New Line Boxing Academy’s ‘Back Alley Boxing Exhibition.’

    Around 14 boxers participated. There were no winners or losers, just an outdoor event for fans to enjoy.

    “It’s very exciting because this is the first time we’re doing an outdoor event and it’s been a while since we’ve done an outdoor event in Saskatchewan,” said Moses Moses, the promoter of the event.

    It was more than fighting; Moses said the event was a great way to build sportsmanship among the athletes.

    “Boxing is an odd sport. You know, it's like you're fighting. You look like you're fighting each other. But really, what you're doing is you're working with each other. So, it takes sportsmanship and some discipline to understand that this is not a fight. It's just a showcase in your skill. So those guys that don't hate each other, they actually respect each other.”

    Moses said they plan to bring the event back next year, bigger and better.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

    Fatman Scoop, the rapper who topped charts in Europe with 'Be Faithful' in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits by such artists as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut, according to officials and his family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News