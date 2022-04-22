'It was a no brainer': Grayson group commits to opening community’s first daycare
The southeastern Saskatchewan community of Grayson will be welcoming its first fully licensed daycare this September.
“This is just a way we really ensure that we keep our young families in our community, our children at our school and our kids, overall, just safe and healthy,” said Megan Thiedig, vice-chair of the Grayson Community Daycare Committee.
The new daycare space will be created by joining two existing classrooms in the Grayson School, a Grade 4-5 split and the school’s old band room. It will open up 20 licensed daycare spots for the community.
In the past, families were travelling 40 km either way, just to find licensed care. Thiedig said day homes and babysitters exist in Grayson, but the community wanted something more concrete.
“You end up having to look for a lot of those work-around processes, or people that are willing to do that. It's just, it's not a stable thing,” she explained.
A mother of two herself, Thiedig said she was using a regular daycare in Esterhazy — a 30 minute commute, twice a day — but got help from a local teacher when both she and her husband are busy at work.
The way the new daycare came to be was through a survey, which showed 10 to 20 families within the area. With the additional space, those families should be covered for childcare once the new school year rolls around.
It was all created through a federal program, which covers up to $8,000 worth of start up costs, along with funded monthly operating fees, start up grants and grants for both families and certified education workers.
The Good Spirit School Division promises to keep rent low for the group, and is at little to no cost on its part.
“We are fortunate we have extra space in our building,” said Grayson School Principal, Sara Campbell. “It was a no brainer, when we could offer up some real estate to get the daycare going. The benefits for having a daycare in the school far outweigh any complexities that may arise.”
Campbell said families have had to leave the community in the past, due to a lack of childcare. Having the facility within the walls of the school was not the first option, but it may be one of the best options, Campbell added.
“It will have such a positive impact on the early learning for our students as they enter kindergarten, and beyond. And it's going to help set them up for success in education, right from the get go,” she said.
The new project will look to not just attract new families to the small Saskatchewan community, but also give existing families more reasons to stay, and in turn, help the local economy.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach makes Canadian history with 14th win
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach has made history after winning more games than any previous Canadian contestant.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Bank of Canada rate hike not expected to impact credit card interest rates, expert says
With Canada’s annual inflation reaching its highest point in more than 30 years, interest rates could rise faster and higher, making mortgages and bank loans more costly. Credit cards, however, are generally not expected to be impacted by rate hikes.
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
Saskatoon
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
-
Increasing booster uptake as Sask. long-term care homes grapple with outbreaks: health offical
As long-term care homes grabble with COVID outbreaks, a senior health official says boosters are critical to keep the most vulnerable people safe.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba pharmacies will soon offer Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill
Manitobans will soon have expanded access to Pfizer's antiviral pill to combat COVID-19. A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News in a statement Friday that the provincial government is working to make the drug available through pharmacies.
-
Winnipeg man charged after two children under 10 sexually assaulted at unlicensed home daycare
Disturbing allegations have come to light surrounding an unlicensed home daycare where the Winnipeg Police Service said two children under 10 were sexually assaulted.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
Calgary
-
Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
-
Strathmore RCMP charge two in stolen credit card incident
A 44-year-old Calgary man faces charges after Strathmore RCMP officers caught him after he tried to use several stolen credit cards at a local business.
-
Another day of record-breaking spring snow in Calgary
Calgary was hit with another record snowfall on Friday.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal feud battering Alberta’s governing party took a new twist after one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers went on Twitter and compared United Conservative backbench critics to clowns.
-
'Waiting too long for care': Walk-in health clinic wait times in Alberta drop as ER waits continue surging
While a new study shows the average wait time for a walk-in health clinic in Alberta is the lowest across the country, emergency department wait times are soaring.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting teen at Markham mall turns himself in to police
A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a mall in Markham has turned himself in, York Regional Police said.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
Ottawa
-
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Ottawa drivers face fines for expired licence plates in Quebec
Two days ago, 82-year-old Gail Salmon received a fine from Quebec police in the mail for an expired licence plate.
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Vancouver
-
2nd body found during demolition of Vancouver heritage building destroyed by fire
Two bodies have been located during the demolition of a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, firefighters say.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data suggests Interior Health, Fraser Health seeing worst of 6th wave so far
B.C.'s available COVID-19 data, while limited, shows the Interior and Fraser health authorities recording more hospitalizations and cases than other parts of the province in recent weeks.
-
Formula E racing event in Vancouver postponed months before date
An ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event that was scheduled for the July long weekend in Vancouver has been postponed.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with national funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
-
'I just miss my buddy': Guy Lafleur's teammates reflect on a legendary career
On Friday, news broke that Lafleur passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old. His death sent shockwaves through the hockey community, especially his former teammates, who watched Lafleur grow into the hockey great he turned out to be.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal and provincial governments promise $30.5M for B.C. salmon support
On Friday, the federal and provincial governments promised millions of dollars to support struggling pacific salmon along the B.C. coast.
-
Inspectors reviewing potential cases of avian flu in Cowichan Valley
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is looking into the potential presence of an avian flu that's appeared in chickens in other areas of Canada and may be in the Cowichan Valley.
-
'It's shameful': First Nation shocked by B.C.'s decision not to amend case based on new policy
The lawyer for a B.C. First Nation challenging the province in a land rights trial says the government's decision not to adjust the case based on its own new litigation directives “undermines the process of reconciliation.”
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
N.B.'s Horizon Health will remain in red level, maintain masks and visitor restrictions for a while yet
The CEO of Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick says there will be measures that will never go back to the way they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury drop-in centre receives operational funding for another year
The drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre has received funding to operate for another year.
-
Emergency calls increasing in downtown Sault Ste. Marie
The Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Service wants to relocate some of its ambulance fleet to the downtown core.
-
Medical school study find maternity care services disappearing in northern Ontario
Northern Ontario is becoming a maternity care desert, according to a recent study by the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.
Kitchener
-
'We’re not animals': Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in Kitchener
Residents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site, but the region says it's not that simple.
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Waterloo statistics prof dunks on Tim’s Roll Up To Win – again
After cracking the Roll Up to Win code in 2020, Michael Wallace is tackling the since revamped online contest again this year.