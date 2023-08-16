'It was a real effort': Bunnies rescued from Regina drainage pipe

Members of the Regina Humane Society (RHS) recently rescued several Florida White rabbits from a drainage pipe.

Officer Crossley, RHS Animal Protection Services Supervisor, said two officers attended the rescue after a member of the public called about the bunnies.

“[They] headed out and actually went out two times because they didn't have quite enough equipment,” he said. “They went to grab some more equipment, and off they went and they had a wild adventure there.”

He said one of the officers came up with the idea to duct tape several poles together with a net. However, it took a couple of hours for them to coax the rabbits out of the pipe.

“It was a real effort,” he said.

“It was not a quick thing. They had to coax them out of there, make noise. The rabbits were attracted to noise. I believe one of the officers actually had lettuce in her sandwich and had to feed them lettuce from her lunch.”

The bunnies were under vet watch for several days to make sure they were okay and had no injuries.

“I believe one of the female bunnies might have had a couple of nicks from being in the culvert there, but there's no serious injuries,” he said.

According to Crossley, the bunnies were never claimed, and Butterfly and Squirrel are still available for adoption.