REGINA -- Sarah Armstrong laughed on Mother’s Day as she recalled giving birth in the driveway of her home just a week prior.

She was making dinner with her partner Tyler on the evening of Saturday May 2, when she experienced a significant contraction.

Less than 15 minutes later, Sarah gave birth to baby Asher Grace.

Sarah told CTV News Regina that after the first big contraction, she and Tyler called his parents in Rouleau, and asked them to come to their farm near Lang to watch their 18-month-old daughter so the pair could start making their way to the hospital in Regina.

“We told them, 'don’t speed but try to get here in a hurry', because it is a half hour drive and we just wanted to get to the hospital,” Sarah said. “A few minutes later my water broke in the kitchen.”

Knowing it would take around 45 minutes to get from their home to the hospital in Regina, Sarah and Tyler prepared to leave for the city with their oldest daughter.

“I couldn’t even make it to the trunk of the car,” Sarah said. “I told [Tyler] to call 9-1-1, before we could even get in the car I knew I had to push.”

Sarah said within seconds she was crowning, and it was “go time.”

“It was two pushes and she was out,” she said.

Sarah and Tyler delivered the Asher Grace around 7:30 p.m. in the driveway of their home, while a 9-1-1 operator coached them through the process.

It took around 15 minutes for EMS to arrive, who were able to cut the cord and ensure that everyone was happy and healthy.

“From start to finish, the whole thing was like less than 15 minutes from the time of my first contraction to the time she was out,” Sarah said. “There was no time to think or react.”

She said living in the country, there were frequent jokes about delivering on the side of the highway, but said she never imagined it would happen to her.

“We didn’t think it would ever come to that, you think you would have some time. It was wild the way it happened,” Sarah said with a laugh.

Although the situation the pair dealt with on May 2 was far from ideal, Sarah said it was preferable to spending 36 hour in the hospital in labour.

“I’m glad everything happened the way it did,” she said. “It was weird but it was so cool at the same time.”

Tyler was calm and collected while delivering Asher, Sarah said.

“He said that he loved every minute of it, and how cool it was to deliver your own daughter and what an experience it was,” Sarah said. “He said he would do it again in a heartbeat.”