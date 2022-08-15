'It was scary': Severe weather wreaks havoc among southern Sask.

Severe thunderstorms brought large hail to parts of southern Saskatchewan overnight.

Golf ball sized hail was reported in eastern Regina, and loonie sized hail was reported in southeast Regina just before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a preliminary Environment Canada report.

Living just east of the rural municipality of Francis, Sask., Ivy Morton recalled the sound she heard as she watched a severe storm producing hail pass over her home.

“It just went crazy for about 20 minutes,” said Morton, who was watching the storm from inside her house. “Anywhere from penny/dime size to quarter, loonie, toonie and upwards (size hail). It was scary. I didn't like it at all.”

Morton added some pieces of hail were the size of a nectarine and left all three of her vehicles with dents and shattered wind shields.

Earlier in the evening, tennis ball sized hail was reported eight kilometres east of Weyburn at 6:30 p.m., and near Fillmore at 7:10 p.m.

Golf ball sized hail was also reported southeast of Weyburn, Environment Canada said. Churchbridge received loonie-sized hail around 3 a.m.

Other regions of the province saw hail as well as high winds. Kelvington, Sask. saw high winds knock over grain bins and tear roofs off buildings.

The town did not have power for over 24 hours, but the community rallied together with the clean up.

“First thing you heard was chainsaws running and vehicles going by with truckloads of debris,” said Greg Standish, mayor of Kelvington. “It's still going on all day, I mean, neighbors are helping neighbors.”

Severe summer storms are becoming a common theme this summer season, which is a change from the dry conditions last year.

Preliminary numbers from SGI show that between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15, Saskatchewan saw 521 auto claims related to hail, with 252 of those claims being from Aug. 15.

Historically, Saskatchewan is seeing an uptick in hail related auto claims from last year. SGI saw a total of 6,632 claims from May 1 to Aug. 10.

SGI reminds residents that they can submit their auto claims from hail damage online.

Environment Canada noted its weather summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information.

With files from CTV News Yorkton's Brady Lang