'It was surreal': Regina performer Mellissa Mannett named Pure Country's Next Big Thing

Regina’s Mellissa Mannett is Pure Country 92.7’s Next Big Thing after winning Saturday's finale.

“I was hoping to hear my name,” said Mannett. “But when I did, it was surreal.”

Mannett beat out fellow finalists Brett Micheal Monka and Michah Walbaum in front of a packed house at the Regina Railyard Saloon.

As the winner, Mannett received over $7,000 in grants from Sask. Music and the Saskatchewan Country Music Assocation to further her music career.

“I’ve been songwriting for years but in public, I mostly play in cover bands,” she said. “To do this and play songs I’ve written and mean a lot to me was the next level.”

Performers judged on their stage presence, crowd engagement, song writing ability and set list.

“All three [performers] had it,” said Pure Country Host Brandan Hall. “Mellissa had it.”

The accomplishment was not lost on Mannett who said her work was cut out for her given the skill of her opponents.

Monka, from Regina, has performed across Saskatchewan for several years including at Grey Cup Festival.

“It was so cool, I was so nervous,” she said. “I’ve known Brett a long time. He’s a fantastic songwriter.”

Walbaum, just 19 years old, is very early in her music career.

“Michah truly is a next big thing; she needs to be watched,” Mannett said.

Mannett said she has some new songs in the works and is ready to get work on releasing them.

“I feel so lucky,” she said.