

Stefanie Davis and Brendan Ellis, CTV News Regina





Four names were added to the RCMP cenotaph at the Depot Division compound in Regina, to honour fallen members that died in the line of duty.

“It’s an opportunity for us to come together as a family and to honour their sacrifice,” said Assistant Commander Jas Breton, the Commanding Officer of Depot Division.

Hundreds gathered for the RCMP National Memorial Service on Sunday, including members from across the countries and the families of those who were being honoured.

Constable Tyler Francis, Sergeant Donald Forbes, Constable Gerald Fortis and Superintendent Dennis Massey join the 239 fallen members whose names are already inscribed on the memorial.

The RCMP widened their lens at the ceremony to include members whose deaths had not been previously recognized, so the names this year go back as far as 1873.

The decision gives family members, like Tracy Hamilton the sister of Cst. Francis, a sense of closure after all of these years.

“Our hearts just melted, it was time,” said Hamilton. “To be reunited today, and to watch all of this go on and to see what he was a part of and what so many are proud of, which he was proud of, says it all.”

RCMP said they reviewed the circumstances of these member’s deaths and wanted to recognize their sacrifice, which lead to the decision to add the four historical names to the wall.