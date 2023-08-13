'Its special for us': Regina hosts Baseball Canada Cup

Saskatchewan baseball is getting its moment in the spotlight thanks to the Baseball Canada Cup which is taking place in Regina this year.

“It’s nice to finally show off what we have. Instead of going everywhere and its nice to have all these fans watching us so that’s awesome too,” said Team Saskatchewan athlete, Cam Marshak.

“I think lots of people just focus on hockey here and baseball is a good game and we have some good players here as you can see. So it’s cool to get everyone out here to see what we can do.”

10 provincial all star teams, composed of Canada’s best U-17 baseball players have gathered in Regina to fight for the Baseball Canada Cup.

Saskatchewan last hosted in 2019, where Nova Scotia took the cup.

For Team Sask., home field advantage mean a lot.

Head coach of Team Saskatchewan, Greg Brons, expressed enthusiasm for the chance to host.

“It’s special for us because we like to play in front of our friends and family in Regina and its good not to get on a plane and deal with the headaches of travel,” Brons said.

Saskatchewan took the win in the quarterfinal game on Sunday afternoon against New Brunswick, with a final score of 3-2.

Team Sask is scheduled to play next in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening and the men in green are optimistic that they can secure a spot in the gold medal game.

Regardless of the scores, those representing Saskatchewan are hopeful that events like this one will bring more attention to the baseball talent in the province.

“To support our youth, baseball is a great game. It’s a game that I encourage parents to get their kids involved in because you can play for a very long time and you meet some great people playing baseball,” said Bronz.

“We’ve got leagues where are there’s guys 50/60 years playing baseball. It’s just a great activity.”

The gold medal game will be taking place on Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Optimist Park.