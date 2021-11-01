J&J shot, dismantled field hospitals lead second week of fall sitting

REGINA -

Saskatchewan’s health minister is hopeful a requested shipment of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in November.

When Paul Merriman spoke to reporters on Monday, he was not sure how many doses were ordered -- but said Saskatchewan, along with Alberta, had requested the shot from Ottawa.

“We are working on getting them in with the federal government, obviously it has to go through the procurement but we have asked for an allotment,” the health minister said.

“I’m very hopeful that it will be in by the end of the month but we haven’t confirmed that with the federal government yet.”

Merriman took heat during Question Period from the leader of the NDP opposition on the choice to dismantle field hospitals.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) decommissioned the COVID-19 field hospitals set up in Regina and Saskatoon in August. The facilities were initially developed to care for inpatients recovering from COVID-19, with capacity for approximately 300 to 650 patients. Neither hospital was ever activated.

“Why dismantle the field hospitals, when you knew they were going to be needed?” Ryan Meili, NDP leader asked Merriman during Question Period on Monday.

Meili alleged the government was aware of COVID-19 modelling that projected a spike in cases shortly.

“The recommendation for dismantling the two field hospitals in Regina and Saskatoon was from the SHA, it certainly didn’t come from my office,” Merriman responded.

He said the SHA indicated it would not be using the field hospitals and chose to redistribute their equipment and resources.

More details to come…