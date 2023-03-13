Jack-knifed semi closes Highway 32 near Swift Current

A motor vehicle collision involving a jack-knifed semi closed all lanes on Highway 1 near Highway 32 west of Swift Current on Thursday evening.

As of 6 p.m., all lanes were still closed.

Cleared: Motor Vehicle Collision on HWY-1 Westbound near HWY-32. All Lanes Closed. Activities: Be prepared to stop, No passing, Reduce speed. Expect Delays: Up to 3 hours — Highway Hotline (@SKGovHwyHotline) March 14, 2023

According to Highway Hotline, drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays up to three hours before passing is possible.

Extreme caution should be used in the area, according to Highway Hotline, and there is no detour in place.