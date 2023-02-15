James Smith Cree Nation death inquests scheduled for 2024

Inquests into the 11 deaths that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask. on Sept. 4, 2022 will be held in January of 2024, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service announced.

A separate inquest will be held for the death of Myles Sanderson, the man responsible for the killings. Sanderson died shortly after he was taken into custody by RCMP.

The investigation into the killings is still ongoing, and the inquests have been delayed to accommodate the process, according to a news release from the province.

“The Coroners Service was optimistic we would be able to hold the inquests either in the spring or the summer of 2023,” Chief Coroner Clive Weighill said in the release.

“The investigation is very complex and the RCMP is still receiving new information. We need to ensure that all aspects of the investigations are complete before we can move ahead to ensure the inquest is as comprehensive and well-informed as possible.”

The purpose of inquests is to establish the events leading to the deaths, who ied and the medical cause as well as the manner of death, the province said.

A coroner’s jury may also make recommendations to prevent similar incidents.The province went on to say that leadership at James Smith Cree Nation has been informed of the tentative timeline for the death inquests.

“We continue to work closely with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership and our Indigenous stakeholders throughout the investigative process, as this remains a high priority for the Coroners Service,” Weighill said in the release.

The stabbings at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. claimed the lives of 11 people, and injured 18 more.