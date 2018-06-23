Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon has responded to Regina Mayor Michael Fougere’s invite to Experience Regina.

Mayor Fougere invited Fallon to come to the Queen City, after “Experience Regina” was played on The Tonight Show’s “Do Not Playlist.”

.@jimmyfallon The @FallonTonight team seemed excited to “experience Regina” last night! As Mayor (and a fan) I would love to invite you to @CityofRegina to experience it first-hand, or I could pay you a visit and tell you more. After all, in a way aren’t we all from Regina? — Michael Fougere (@MayorFougere) June 20, 2018

The video on Fallon’s Youtube channel has now been viewed over 314,000 times.