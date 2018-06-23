Jimmy Fallon responds to Regina's Mayor
Jimmy Fallon plays "Experience Regina" on The Tonight Show on June 19, 2018 (YouTube: The Tonight Show)
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 12:20PM CST
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon has responded to Regina Mayor Michael Fougere’s invite to Experience Regina.
Let’s talk. Looks pretty. https://t.co/OSOyxQnYuT— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 23, 2018
Mayor Fougere invited Fallon to come to the Queen City, after “Experience Regina” was played on The Tonight Show’s “Do Not Playlist.”
.@jimmyfallon The @FallonTonight team seemed excited to “experience Regina” last night! As Mayor (and a fan) I would love to invite you to @CityofRegina to experience it first-hand, or I could pay you a visit and tell you more. After all, in a way aren’t we all from Regina?— Michael Fougere (@MayorFougere) June 20, 2018
The video on Fallon’s Youtube channel has now been viewed over 314,000 times.