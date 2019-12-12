Jingle Bus donating cash fares, extra coins to Food Bank and Salvation Army
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:17AM CST
(File photo)
REGINA -- The City of Regina says it will be donating cash fares and extra coins from its annual Jingle Bus campaign to the Regina Food Bank and the Salvation Army this weekend.
The campaign runs Friday to Sunday.
It's the fifth year of the event. The City says it donated $12,625 last year.
Anyone riding on transit or paratransit buses are asked to bring coins, since fare boxes only accept change.