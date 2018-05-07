

CTV Regina





Job postings in Saskatchewan have dropped dramatically since the province switched from using saskjobs.ca to the National Job Bank.

One month ago, there were 1,700 job postings in Regina alone. But, now that the job site has moved to the national job bank, there are only 500 postings available in the Queen City.

The government says it is working with employers as the site is still going through a transition period. The switch was made on May 1.

The National Job Bank is a joint venture between the provincial and federal governments and integrates federal programs such as the labour market and immigration.