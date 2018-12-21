

CTV Regina





A 58-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Highway 19 near Hodgeville on Thursday.

According to RCMP, the woman was jogging when she was hit. The driver remained at the scene and tried to help the woman until emergency crews arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 19 was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Hodgeville is about 220 kilometres southwest of Regina.