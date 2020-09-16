REGINA -- A brand new joint-use school will open in Regina’s Harbour Landing.

Premier Scott Moe, Education Minister Gordon Wyant and Regina Pasqua MLA Muhammad Fiaz gathered on Wednesday to announce the new project.

“Our government is proud to announce this new school in Harbour Landing’s growing community, where it will serve students, staff and families for years to come,” Moe said. “These investments in education infrastructure will provide an economic boost to our province and support job growth in our communities.”

In a news release the province said the two new elementary schools will serve the community as it continues to grow.

“The $40 million joint-use project will provide space for 400 Regina Public and 250 Regina Catholic students, based on projected enrolment numbers from each school division,” the province said.

The province is still working with the city and with school divisions to determine the exact location of the school.

“Building a second school in the Harbour Landing community is a testament to the growth throughout our city and the need for schools that meet the changing educational needs of our young people,” Regina Board of Education Chairperson Katherine Gagne said.

