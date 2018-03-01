

The trial of three men accused of killing Reno Lee will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Andrew Bellegard, Bronson Gordon and Daniel Theodore have all pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and dismembering a body in Lee’s death. His body was found in a rural area north of Balcarres in April 2015.

The Crown and defence presented closing arguments earlier this week. On Thursday morning, the judge began charging the jury. The charge was delayed by about two hours due to technical difficulties in printing the charge. The judge began the charge just before noon.

Charging the jury isn’t a quick process, especially the three accused all have different defence lawyers. The jury has been instructed on only two of the three men’s first-degree murder charges – Bellegarde and Bronson. After dinner, the judge will offer instructions on Theodore’s first-degree murder charge.

The judge also needs to the second charges of indignity of a body.

Once all the charges have been read, the jury will be sequestered until a final verdict is reached. For the first-degree murder charges, the jury can find each of the three men not guilty, guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder or guilty of manslaughter.

The trial has lasted more than six weeks. A verdict could be reached as early as tomorrow.

With files from CTV Regina's Gina Martin