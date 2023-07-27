Judge finds Joseph Thauberger guilty in death of brother

Warning: Some details in this story may be disturbing for some

The Regina man accused in the 1997 death of his brother has been found guilty of second degree murder and indignity to human remains.

The verdict was read at Court of King’s Bench on Thursday, where Joseph Thauberger showed little reaction to the decision.

“The only conclusion that satisfies all the evidence is the deliberate murder of Patrick by blows to the head and strangulation, dismemberment of the skull and limbs from Patrick’s body, and disposal of the missing body parts, perhaps with a tractor and a discer as the accused told Barbara,” read the court document.

Patrick Thauberger was last seen on Sept. 3, 1997 and was reported missing to police on Sept. 16, 1997. His remains were found on Dec. 3, 2020.

Thauberger is to be taken directly into custody following the court session on Thursday afternoon.

-With files from Hallee Mandryk

