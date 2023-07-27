Judge finds Joseph Thauberger guilty in death of brother, sentenced to life in prison

Warning: Some details in this story may be disturbing for some

The Regina man accused in the 1997 death of his brother has been found guilty of second degree murder and indignity to human remains.

In the Court of King's Bench on Thursday, Joseph Thauberger was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for another 10 years.

The verdict was read at Court of King’s Bench on Thursday, where Joseph Thauberger showed little reaction to the decision.

“The only conclusion that satisfies all the evidence is the deliberate murder of Patrick by blows to the head and strangulation, dismemberment of the skull and limbs from Patrick’s body, and disposal of the missing body parts, perhaps with a tractor and a discer as the accused told Barbara,” read the court document.

Patrick Thauberger was last seen on Sept. 3, 1997 and was reported missing to police on Sept. 16, 1997. His remains were found on Dec. 3, 2020.

"We’re very satisfied with this outcome," said Crown attorney Adam Breker. "It’s been a long time coming for the Thauberger family. The issue of what happened to Patrick was basically an unknown until very recently and we’re very satisfied that after all this time, that there has been justice in this case."

Both the verdict and the sentence were announced in court following a series of impact statements.

The first impact statement came from Thauberger's ex-wife who referred to him as "my enemy."

In her emotional testimony, she often looked at Joseph, and told court she suffers from post tramautic stress disorder.

Two of the Thauberger sisters additionally provided impact statements, focusing on the memory of their brother, Patrick.

The youngest sister, Jane, provided an emotional testimony through tears. While she did not make any definitive stance on what she believes happened, she said she spent a lot of time and effort searching for Patrick, and took the news in finding his remains difficult.

Mary Anne Thauberger brought along a picture of Patrick which she showed to the courtroom throughout her statement.

"Patrick cannot tell us how he died," she said.

During her testimony, she focused on Patrick's character, telling court that he had 2 pHD's and was looking to publish a book before he went missing.

James Thauberger, Patrick and Joseph's brother, also took the stand. He thanked the judge for her decision and thanked police for not giving up on the case.

He spoke fondly of Patrick and spoke negatively on Joseph's character, particularly after Patrick's death.

Thauberger was taken directly into custody following the court session on Thursday afternoon.

-With files from Hallee Mandryk