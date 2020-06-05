REGINA -- A Regina judge has found Phillip Lionel Levac guilty of sexually assaulting a minor on two occasions two years ago.

Levac, now 33, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference all involving a girl who was 14 at the time of the offenses in April 2018.

The victim’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

He was found guilty of the sexual assault charges, while the counts of interference were stayed.

The judge cited DNA evidence presented during the trial as a major deciding factor, as DNA matching the victim was found on bedding seized from Levac’s home by police following his arrest.

The judge-alone trial began back in December and included testimony from a witness who reached out to the Regina Police Service after seeing Levac at the Lawson Aquatic Centre, recognizing him from a public advisory issued by RPS in Nov. 2017 identifying him as a high risk sexual offender.

Levac will be sentenced on June 26.