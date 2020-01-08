REGINA -- A judge has ordered a new trial in the case of a former councillor and Deputy Reeve charged with breach of trust and municipal corruption.

Tim Probe, former councilor and Deputy Reeve of the R.M. of Sherwood was originally acquitted in June 2018.

The Court of Appeal found the judge of the original trial committed legal error in reaching the conclusion that the crown fail to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Probe committed an offence.