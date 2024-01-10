REGINA
Regina

    • Judge to hear challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools

    A Saskatchewan judge is to hear a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

    Lawyers for UR Pride, an LGBTQ organization in Regina, have challenged the law and say it violates the rights of gender diverse youth.

    The lawyers say those youth should be entitled to a free society and safe educational environment.

    The province's lawyers have asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing it is moot as the Saskatchewan government invoked the notwithstanding clause.

    The clause is a rarely used measure that lets governments override certain Charter rights for five years.

    Premier Scott Moe has said Saskatchewan implemented the law after hearing from parents who wanted it.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News