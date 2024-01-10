Judge to hear challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools

A Saskatchewan judge is to hear a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

Lawyers for UR Pride, an LGBTQ organization in Regina, have challenged the law and say it violates the rights of gender diverse youth.

The lawyers say those youth should be entitled to a free society and safe educational environment.

The province's lawyers have asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing it is moot as the Saskatchewan government invoked the notwithstanding clause.

The clause is a rarely used measure that lets governments override certain Charter rights for five years.

Premier Scott Moe has said Saskatchewan implemented the law after hearing from parents who wanted it.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.