June marks pride month, Queen City to host in person festivities

June kicks off pride month, which was marked with the raising of the pride flag at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Wednesday.

Dan Shier, co-chair of Queen City Pride, said the act is important because it is a symbolic start to pride month.

“It’s an acknowledgment of our communities, the rights that we have won together, the challenges that are still ahead and it’s the symbolism of raising a flag at the provincial government level.”

Shier said it is important to have these public displays held and symbols available to open up conversations.

“It’s also a signal, it’s a subtle way of knowing where a space is that is welcoming and safe or understanding who your allies or peers are,” he said. “Every sort of visual element helps to create and communicate community without using words.”

He said celebrating pride and creating space is vital so all views and angles are heard.

“We talk a lot about making space for people to have their voices heard, to allow others to have that spotlight. Often our voices are overshadowed by the louder people in the room,” he said.

Regina will host several in person festivities starting on Friday until Sunday, June 12, including a Queer Local Market, Drag Roulette, Queer Art Night, Karaoke and Open Mic Night, among others.

“There’s a bunch of events, over 40 events happening across the city put on by various organizers including ourselves but also some of our community partners,” said Lisa Phillipson, co-chair of Queen City Pride.

The Pride Parade will be held on Saturday, June 11. It will start at 12 p.m. downtown and will end up in front of the legislative building, continuing with ‘Out In The Park’ until 11 p.m. at the Queen Elizabeth West lawn.

The public can participate in preparation for the parade at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, with tie-dye, posters and pins.

A guide to all of the events happening around the city and details on the parade can be found here.