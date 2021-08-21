REGINA -- A southern Saskatchewan business is putting a prehistoric twist on its annual corn maze.

Cedar Creek Gardens, located south of Regina, opened a Jurassic Park themed maze on Aug. 14. Owner, Brad Crasswell, said the dinosaur experience has garnered a lot of attention.

“Everyone likes dinosaurs. We like dinosaurs, they are just so cool,” Crasswell said.

There are five mazes across 16 acres of land with a storyline connecting them all.

“Our scientist was trying to make a minisaur and the experiment went wrong and they escaped,” Crasswell said.

Each maze comes with its own objectives, such as locating dinosaurs, eggs and other items.

Maze goers are given a playing card before entering the maze that outlines the story of each one and has a list of objects to find.

All five mazes have different difficulty levels.

“The first maze is a one way path for little kids where you have to find some little velociraptors and then the other four mazes get much more difficult, but there is something for everybody so it’s a lot of fun,” Crasswell said.

He added it can take a few hours to do all five mazes and so far, no one has found everything hidden in them.

Once residents are done in the mazes, their filled out playing cards will go into a draw for Christmas themed prizes.

The corn maze is open every day, weather dependant. Updates on hours and availability are posted on the Cedar Creek Gardens Facebook page.