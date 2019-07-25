

CTV Regina





A six-person jury is deliberating on what happened when a man died while in custody at the Regina Correctional Centre in 2017.

Waylon Starr was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail on Aug. 24, 2017. A public inquest into his death started on Monday.

Brent Gough, the coroner presiding over the inquest, told the jury on Thursday they will need to come to a decision on how and by what means Starr died.

"I would suggest to you that the evidence strongly weighs in favour of a finding of suicide," Gough said.

The jury needs to have a majority decision, rather than a unanimous decision. Jurors can also make any recommendations they feel could help improve the jail.

Gough suggested more training and standards could be implemented at the correctional centre.