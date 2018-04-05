

CTV Regina





The jury has been sequestered and is deliberating a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of Tia Pinacie-Littlechief.

Pinacie-Littlechief is charged in the stabbing death of Justin Crowe. He was found dead in a home on the Piapot First Nation in October of 2015.

The judge delivered his instructions to the jury on Thursday morning.

The jury was sequestered at 11:55 a.m.