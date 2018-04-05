Jury deliberating in second-degree murder trial
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 3:09PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 5, 2018 6:44PM CST
The jury has been sequestered and is deliberating a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of Tia Pinacie-Littlechief.
Pinacie-Littlechief is charged in the stabbing death of Justin Crowe. He was found dead in a home on the Piapot First Nation in October of 2015.
The judge delivered his instructions to the jury on Thursday morning.
The jury was sequestered at 11:55 a.m.