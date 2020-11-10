REGINA -- A jury began deliberating the result of a second-degree murder trial of a Regina boy, on Tuesday.

After four weeks of the trial, a judge reviewed the witness’ evidence in court Tuesday morning, analyzing what was heard during each witness’ testimony.

On Monday, court heard closing arguments. Approximately 25 people testified during the first three weeks of the trial.

A boy who was 15-years-old at the time of the incident is charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of 16-year-old Erica Hill, at a house party on Cameron Street in October 2018.

The boy accused, who is now 17-years-old, and several witnesses could not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The judge charged the jury at 12:46 p.m. on Tuesday.