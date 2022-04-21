Jury hears closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The jury heard closing arguments in the three-week trial of Dillon Whitehawk on Thursday morning.
Whitehawk, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the separate shooting deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto.
Denton died Nov. 9, 2019 on the 800 block of Robinson Street. Toto was killed three weeks later on Dec. 1, 2019 on the 1200 block of Queen Street.
Whitehawk pleaded not guilty to both counts of first-degree murder.
At the time of the deaths, the crown argued there was a “war of sorts” between two Regina street gangs: the Indian Mafia (IM) and the Native Syndicate Killers (NSK).
The crown argued Whitehawk pulled the trigger in both drive-by shootings to work his way up in the ranks of the IM.
Both Denton and Toto were “loosely suspected” to be rival gang members, according to the crown.
The crown must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Whitehawk killed both Denton and Toto.
“To find doubt in this case would require a vivid imagination,” said co-crown prosecutor David Belanger.
Four former IM gang members testified as crown witnesses during the trial, whose identities are protected under publication bans. Three of them claim to have been in the vehicles during at least one of the shootings. They all told court that Whitehawk pulled the trigger after the victims were asked which gang they were with.
Belanger told the jury their “evidence tells one single, inquisitive story.”
Belanger argued Whitehawk intended to kill both Denton and Toto, adding there is “no other intent when you point a loaded gun at someone at point blank range and pull the trigger.”
The crown asked the jury to find Whitehawk guilty on both first-degree murder charges.
Belanger explained to the jury that it can be classified as first-degree murder if it is associated with a criminal organization such as a gang or if the person profits from the activity. It is also considered first-degree murder if the death was planned.
WHO PULLED THE TRIGGER?
Thomas Hynes, Whitehawk’s defence lawyer, laid out nine points of reasonable doubt in his closing arguments, while asking the jury to find the accused not guilty.
Hynes said the crown’s evidence of Whitehawk’s motive is “pretty weak.” If Whitehawk had motive to act violently toward rival gang members who were wearing red, then all the witnesses in the vehicles had the same motive, he said. Hynes argued all of them would have had access to guns as part of the IM.
Four crown witnesses gave inconsistent testimony when it came to Whitehawk’s gang status, according to the defence. Two former IM members told court that Whitehawk was a crew boss, which is one rank above entry-level membership. Another witness said Whitehawk was a general at the time of the shootings, which is one rank above crew boss. A fourth witness told court that Whitehawk was promoted to a general after the shootings.
Hynes told the jurors that they should have “significant concerns” with the reliability and credibility of these four witnesses. He argued crown evidence “relies heavily on words” of former gang members and each of them have considerable motive to point the finger at Whitehawk.
Hynes argued a number of these witnesses benefitted from entering witness protection, while the majority have lengthy criminal records that they would like cleared. One of the crown’s witnesses is facing a first-degree murder charge.
“What do you think [they] would do in order to save [themselves] from a life in prison?” Hynes asked the jury, suggesting some witnesses may have lied or left out some details.
The defence pointed to a lack of evidence outside of the inconsistent testimony from the former gang members. Police never found the .22 caliber gun used to kill Denton and there were no fingerprints on the SKS rifle that is believed to have killed Toto.
“Their words are not enough,” Hynes said.
“Even if they say some of the same details.”
Hynes reminded the jury that Whitehawk is not on trial for being a gangster, drug dealer or gun trafficker—he’s on trial for two counts of first-degree murder.
Hynes argued the crown’s case relies “heavily on a small group of disreputable witnesses” and said their credibility and reliability is “so suspect” that no one can be sure who shot Denton and Toto.
“Not only does it not have to be the same person, but we should be sure in both cases who that person is,” Hynes said.
Hynes suggested two different people are responsible for the murders of Denton and Toto. He argued the witness who claimed to be in the passenger seat the night Denton died is the one who pulled the trigger. Hynes questioned how Whitehawk would have been able to shoot the rifle from the back passenger seat in a two-door car with four other people in the vehicle.
Hynes then argued another witness, who was in the vehicle for both shootings, could have killed Toto.
The defence told the jury that Whitehawk is presumed innocent in the eyes of the court, which means he does not have to testify, nor does he have to prove he was not the shooter. The defence only has to raise reasonable doubt.
Hynes argued Whitehawk is some “bizarre fall-guy for a small group of people who are desperate to save themselves.”
He suggested the crown witnesses did not give the whole truth, only “bits and pieces.”
“We got a small glimpse into what sort of chaos can happen in North Central Regina,” Hynes said.
But, even people charged with crimes in North Central get the benefit of the doubt and presumed innocence, he said.
Justice Neil Robertson is expected to give instructions to the jury Friday morning before one juror is released by lottery. After that, the jury will be sequestered for deliberations.
Court resumes on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
More than half of Canadians want independence from the monarchy, survey finds
Canada’s support for the monarchy is waning and could reach new lows in a post Queen Elizabeth II era, a new poll found.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, ordering his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off 'so that not even a fly comes through.'
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Saskatoon
-
'This little angel we're looking for': Search for missing Sask. boy enters third day
The search for a missing Saskatchewan boy has entered its third day.
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Man dies in cell after Saskatoon police couldn't find anywhere to take him
Saskatoon Police Service say a man who was in custody — because he had nowhere else to go — died in his cell.
Winnipeg
-
Former The Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used partly for Indigenous housing
One of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .
-
COVID-19 hospital admissions climb, 12 new deaths reported in Manitoba
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to climb in the province, according to the latest data from the Manitoba government.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of southern Manitoba
A forecasted influx of rain and snow has prompted the province to issue an overland flooding warning for parts of southern Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Victim of Saddle Ridge shooting identified by Calgary police
On Thursday, Calgary police identified the shooting as 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed.
-
Airdrie man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defence
The lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
Gun numbers spike in Edmonton with officers pulling, pointing theirs 35% more
The number of times police in Edmonton used force against citizens rose sharply last year, with officers pulling and/or pointing their guns 1733 times, a 35 per cent increase in one year.
-
'What took so long': Alberta premier among latest Canadians to be sanctioned by Russia
Alberta's premier says he’s "honoured" to be included on the latest list of Canadians sanctioned by Russia’s foreign ministry.
Toronto
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto's condominium rental market continues to get more expensive. This is what you should expect to pay right now in the city.
-
Ontario woman who ordered $1,000 pair of shoes frustrated by delivery mix-up
An Ontario woman decided to gift herself with some very nice shoes for her birthday and ordered them online, but was surprised by what happened when they were shipped.
-
Russia sanctions Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory
The Russian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' motorcycle convoy expected to roll through Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers continue to prepare for the planned demonstration by "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" in the downtown area on April 29 and 30.
-
Businesses prepare for five more months of construction in Vanier
For the fourth straight summer, Montreal Road in Vanier will be down to one lane for construction, and businesses struggling though the pandemic are looking forward to this project coming to an end.
-
Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417
The Ontario government is planning to widen a five-kilometre section of the Queensway to four lanes in each direction.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals up by more than 100 since last week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals climbed again over the last week, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
B.C. farmer plows under 'dream' crop, worries he won't be able to start over after catastrophic flood
A farmer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley who was forced to plow under a beloved crop after his farm flooded, destroying his crops and his home, is worried it could happen again.
-
Vancouver police investigating 3 reports of indecent acts at Langara College
Vancouver police are investigating a series of incidents in which a man reportedly exposed his genitals to students and a staff member at Langara College.
Montreal
-
Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating this week, a seven-year-old screams as police haul him, barefoot, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north. 'It broke me into pieces,' she told CTV. Youth protection said it's not standard procedure to involve police.
-
Jonah Keri's former wife thanks the public for their support -- and wants others to have the same
For anyone who tweeted, posted or otherwise "cancelled" Montreal sportswriter Jonah Keri when his domestic attacks came to light in summer 2019, his ex-wife has a message: it helped. And she wishes everyone had that kind of public outpouring of support.
-
Man with Montreal ties guilty of murdering wife in Denver
A jury in the U.S. convicted a man with family ties to Montreal of murdering his wife in Denver more than seven years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police release video of vehicle amid arson investigation at Ukrainian pastor's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with any occupants of a vehicle that drove past a family's home on Caledonia Avenue moments before the home went up in flames.
-
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
-
Victoria has longest wait times for walk-in medical clinics in Canada: report
Victoria has the longest wait times for walk-in medical clinics in the country, according to a new report from online clinic tracker Medimap.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths; possible stabilization in two key metrics
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday – one fewer than what was reported in the province's weekly COVID-19 update last week.
-
N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'
A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's history
The Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
Northern Ontario
-
Search continues for plane carrying men with ties to southern Alberta
Search and rescue personnel are continuing to comb a region in southwestern Ontario for any sign of the plane being flown by two Alberta men.
-
Man sentenced in 2018 triple stabbing in Sudbury
A man in his 20s has been sentenced to life in prison for a triple stabbing in Sudbury, but is eligible for parole after 12 years.
-
Sudbury police say vandalism at Ukrainian National Federation is a possible hate crime
Greater Sudbury Police say recent vandalism at the Ukrainian National Federation building in Sudbury is being investigated as a "hate-bias incident."
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
One part of the Region of Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion has been unveiled.
-
'Makes your stomach turn': Kitchener city councillor wants barriers installed at park after crash
“I don't want [children] to fear, literally for their lives, while they're playing in a playground," says Coun. Christine Michaud.
-
Province announces $5 million for expansions at Kitchener hospitals
The Ontario government will spend $5 million to help redevelop Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener - adding new beds and expanding programs and services.