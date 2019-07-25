

CTV Regina





A six-person jury has decided that Waylon Starr died of asphyxiation by hanging, while in custody at the Regina Correctional Centre in 2017.

The jury also determined he died by suicide.

Starr was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail on Aug. 24, 2017. A public inquest into his death started on Monday.

On Thursday, the jury spent about four hours deliberating before sharing the verdict along with eight recommendations for the centre to follow.

One recommendation is for the centre to accommodate better access to elders or Chaplin’s in a timely manner, and to be able to request to see an elder more often.

Other recommendations include suicide prevention training for all staff with frequent renewals, and providing suicide screening to each inmate on admission. Reviewing cultural training, improving debriefs between shift changes and setting a standard for how inmates get privacy in their cells was also recommended.

"He told them when he first came in on July 5, he told them he tried suicide the day before. I think they should have taken more time to reconsider that and put him on suicide watch." Verna Starr, Waylon’s mother said.

The inquest finished with the coroner in charge thanking Starr’s family for their participation in the process.