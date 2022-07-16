Just brew it: Coffee gems in the Queen City worth visiting
Just brew it: Coffee gems in the Queen City worth visiting
As a national coffee competition greets Regina for the first time, the Everyday Kitchen compiled a small map of places they recommend getting a coffee from.
The places on their map include The Hampton Hub, Thirty3Coffee, Core Coffee YQR, Happy Hi Coffee, and Café Royale Regina.
Here are some more coffee gems in the Queen city worth checking out.
GREENSPOT CAFE
(Photo Courtesy of the Green Spot Instagram)
Greenspot Café, located at 1821 Hamilton St., is a family owned business with a wide selection of coffees as well as a vegetarian menu. Make sure to grab a delicious cinnamon bun while you’re there.
FIX. COFFEE
(Photo courtesy of Fix. Coffee's website)
Fix. Coffee, located at 102-2055 Rose St., works with specialty coffees and teas. While you’re there, you can also check out and purchase art from local artists.
NAKED BEAN
(Photo courtesy of Naked Bean's Facebook page)
Naked Bean, located at 2505 Broad St., offers traditional Italian style espresso and a variety of coffees. They also have in-house baking and light lunches.
GOOD EARTH
(Photo courtesy of Good Earth's Facebook page)
With three locations in Regina, Good Earth’s coffee and espresso menu is based on the Italian tradition of espresso drinks. They also proudly serve fresh food and a catering menu. Many of their coffees are Rainforest Alliance Certified.
13TH AVENUE COFFEE HOUSE
(Photo courtesy of the 13th Avenue Coffee House Facebook page)
Located at 3136 13th Ave., 13th Avenue Coffee House features locally roasted Roca Jacks coffee beans as well as several meals. Enjoy your coffee out on their terrace.
BREWED AWAKENING
(Photo Courtesy of the Brewed Awakening website)
Brewed Awakening has expanded to four areas of Regina, with the vision of creating a quality locally owned and operated coffee shop. The original Brewed Awakening is located at 3115 Woodhams Dr.
Did we miss one of your favourites? Let us know by sending us a message.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.
At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., has burned at least half a dozen homes but is spreading in the opposite direction of the village, officials said Friday.
U.K. to hold emergency response meeting ahead of record heat
The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever 'red' warning for extreme heat early next week.
Saskatoon
-
Beating the heat at Taste of Saskatchewan
Michael Shamoun doesn’t exactly have a desirable job this week.
-
Family, friends, community gathers to say final farewell to Frank Young
After an 81-day search for Frank Young, his community gathered to lay him to rest.
-
Multiple fires burn on Saskatoon's outskirts
Firefighters were on scene battling a string of blazes on the edge of the city Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Suspects sought in Norway House homicide
A Norway House man is dead, and another in hospital after what RCMP say are two related stabbing incidents late Thursday night.
-
Police searching for 15-year-old after carjacking
Police say they were called to the 1300 block of McPhillips Street around 10:00 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Calgary
-
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
-
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
-
Cranbrook, B.C., shooting sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
Mounties near the B.C.-Alberta border took a 39-year-old man into custody after a shooting that sent a woman to hospital Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
1 killed in boat capsizing on Wabamun Lake: RCMP
A man died after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake Saturday afternoon, Mounties say.
-
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
-
Pandemic, recent space travel gains renewing interest in model rockets: local club
A local model rocket club, celebrating more than 50 years of operation this weekend, says its membership only grew over the pandemic as families looked for new activities.
Toronto
-
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it’s not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
-
Puppy reunites with owners after it was stolen outside Toronto home
The owners of an eight-month-old Boston Terrier were reunited with their puppy Saturday afternoon after it was allegedly stolen from their neighbour’s front yard in Toronto last night.
-
Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Toronto last week
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
'Something has to be done': Residents worried after fatal shooting on Lowertown street
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a late night shooting on a quiet street in Lowertown left a 36-year-old man dead.
-
HOPE Volleyball Summerfest returns to the sand at Mooney's Bay
The largest beach volleyball tournament in Canada returned to Ottawa on Saturday after a break during the pandemic.
-
Famous foods to try out on a road trip in the Ottawa Valley
CTV News Ottawa checks out three famous foods to try while travelling through the Ottawa Valley this summer.
Vancouver
-
Maple Ridge shooting victim identified as 35-year-old woman
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the 35-year-old woman killed in a shooting in Maple Ridge Friday morning.
-
B.C. nurse suspended for faking vaccine cards
A nurse in B.C. has been suspended for six months for creating fake vaccine cards last year.
-
Police, fire non-emergency lines down in Metro Vancouver due to 'technical issue,' E-Comm warns
The non-emergency lines for many police and fire departments in the Lower Mainland are unavailable Saturday.
Montreal
-
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
-
Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C
With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.
-
Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
VIIMCU investigating overnight homicide in Duncan
Major crime detectives have been called to investigate a fatal stabbing that happened in Duncan early Saturday morning.
-
B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3
The New Democratic Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.
-
'Limited staffing availability' closes North Island emergency department again
A hospital on northern Vancouver Island has been forced to temporarily close its emergency department this weekend due to a lack of available staff.
Atlantic
-
Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back
Through their tragic experience, the Waddens have found friends in another family that knows their pain all too well.
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast
Environment Canada has issue a heat warning for most of the northeast Saturday.
-
Gem and Mineral show back in Sudbury
The 40th annual Gem and Mineral show has once again taken over the Carmichael Arena in Sudbury.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
Kitchener
-
'Obviously concerning': WRPS inform residents in Waterloo's University district of suspicious activity
Waterloo regional police officers were going door to door in Waterloo's University district Saturday morning, handing out flyers with safety tips, following a number of alarming incidents.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.