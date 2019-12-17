REGINA -- Do you ever feel like you’re getting that speeding or rolling through a stop sign ticket because the officer has to hit a monthly target?

You’re not alone. Sandra was #JustCurious if that’s an actual thing. Do officers have to write a certain number of tickets each week, month and/or year?

The quick answer? No. Despite any public perception that may exist, there is no set number. No police officer leaves for their day and says “I’ve have to write 25 tickets before my 12-hour shift is up.”

The longer answer is a little more interesting. While there is no magical number of tickets police have to write, there is an expectation that exists. Each month, officers in the traffic safety unit monitor the number of tickets they write, along with court appearances, serious/minor collisions they attend, and lectures they give in classrooms or the community. It’s all part of their job performance review.

Police say their main focus is on traffic safety, and of course, writing tickets is a part of that. The average officer writes between 100 and 150 tickets each month.

Officers say if everyone followed the rules of the road, they wouldn’t have to write tickets, and they’d be happy about it. That has yet to happen.