REGINA -- “I got the flu shot, I’m good (protected against COVID-19), right?”

No. You’re not good. They’re two different families of viruses.

Doctors, front line healthcare workers and W.H.O. officials tell us that these viruses come from two different strains. The flu comes from the influenza family of viruses. It changes slightly from year to year. Scientists develop vaccines to protect people from it and can because they’ve seen it before. Health officials say getting your flu shot is a great idea to optimize your health, but it won’t help battle COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a coronavirus. Different group. Think of “coronavirus” as a company, and the different branches. You’ll remember SARS. That major breakout happened in 2003. SARS is a type of coronavirus. MERS (2012) is also a coronavirus. COVID-19 or the novel-coronavirus is a new “branch” Doctors and scientists have never seen it before. So, there’s no immunization for it yet. Several labs across North America are racing to find one but experts say even after a successful dose is created, it could be up to 18 months before its ready for wide-release.

For now, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and social distance. If you’ve come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, self isolate.