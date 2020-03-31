How do you protect yourself from COVID-19?
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 2:55AM CST
REGINA -- First of all, health experts say there’s a good chance the majority of us will at some point be exposed to COVID-19, but there are steps you can take to ensure your best chance to stay healthy.
The World Health Organization offers up these five tips.
- You’ve heard this a lot. Wash your hands. At least 15 seconds. If you don’t want to count, you could sing the birthday song twice. It gets old fast, I get it, so here’s another option. Visit washyourlyrics.com, punch in a song of your choice, and you can sing your own song while you clean your paws!
- Easier said than done. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.
- Cough into the bend of your elbow or a tissue. You should probably just do this anyway, right?
- Avoid crowded places. Social distancing.
- Feel sick? Stay home. Even if it’s a slight fever or a cough. Remember, the symptoms of covid-19 can take a few days to manifest.
If you do show symptoms of COVID-19, use the self assessment tool on the government’s website. You can also call 811.