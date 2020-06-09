EXPLAINER -- This area, just northeast of the Albert Memorial Bridge, in Wascana Park, is known as Speaker’s Corner.

There’s a lot of history here. Our viewer Rebecca was #JustCurious about these rock sculptures on either side, just inside the entrance.

What are they and why are they there? You’ve probably walked by them a hundred times and wondered too. According to the Provincial Capital Commission, which oversees Wascana Park, these podia on the main plaza are the exterior columns of the old City Hall. It was built in about 1905 and was here until around 1965. They symbolize free speech in democracy at the municipal level of government.

There are a number of elements in this area that carry that same message.

Ten gas lamps (pictured) that surround speaker’s corner come from King Charles Street in London near the Houses of Parliament. They were installed in Regina in 1908 during the reign of King Edward VI. You’ll find his royal insignia at the base of each lamp.

The PCC says the entire area serves as a constant reminder of our heritage of free speech and a tribute to the Saskatchewan people who have upheld it.