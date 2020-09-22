REGINA -- If the City of Regina’s numbering system confuses you, you’re not alone.

The City of Regina says they adopted the “grid” system in the 1960s and it’s been in use ever since. In most cities, 22nd Street would be referred to as the 2200 block, but not here.

The grid starts at the intersection of Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive. Street names and addresses are approved and reserved, then fall into that grid accordingly. House numbers increase by four because, basically, that’s the way they’ve always done it.